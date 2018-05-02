Singer Park Jin-Young, who is known by his stage name JY Park or JYP, took to Instagram and opened up about him being a part of Salvation Sect, a Korean religious cult. The singer lashed out at media outlet Dispatch that claimed that the singer is affiliated to a religious cult.

According to Dispatch, Park is associated with a Christian congregation - the Evangelical Baptist Church – and also Salvation Sect. The media outlet claimed that Park was seen delivering testimony and leading service at a Salvation Sect gathering, which was reportedly held in March.

The publication also said that celebrity actor Bae Yong-Joon had also attended the gathering, which took place in Yeoksam-Dong, Gangnam in South Korea.

However, Park has dismissed all the reports and said that neither he nor any of the members of the JYP Entertainment are associated with Salvation Sect, a religious cult associated with people charged in the Sewol Ferry tragedy.

He lashed out at the media outlet and said they should have verified the report or taken prior confirmation before publishing it. Park also shared his faith testimony on Twitter with #JYPfaith hashtag.

Here is what the singer wrote on Instagram: