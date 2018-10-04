Few months after splitting with Jennifer Aniston, writer-director Justin Theroux was spotted with Spiderman: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier on a romantic date in Paris. The Iron Man 2 movie writer also opened up about his split with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in an interview.

According to Us Weekly, earlier on Monday, the 47-year-old Justin Theroux went on a casual date with Laura Harrier. Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband sported dark sunglasses, black pants, and combat boots; whereas the 28-year-old 'BlacKkKlansman' movie actress looked astonishing in her bright red jacket and pants.

Apparently, this is not the first time when Justin Theroux and Laura Harrier were spotted together. Back in May, Justin was spotted with Harrier was on a yacht at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. Both the stars serve as brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton and were also joined by fellow brand ambassadors Emma Stone and Sienna Miller.

A source close to Justin revealed to E! News that after splitting with Jennifer Aniston, Justin has been dating "casually."

"Justin is hanging out and having the time of his life. He's casually dating, but it's nothing more. He's in a great place and very happy. He's enjoying being social and meeting people from all walks of life. He is excited about doing new things and traveling. He's looking forward to a great summer of fun and just seeing where it leads."

The PDA comes after a week when Justin Theroux opened about her split with Jennifer Aniston. In his remarkably candid interview, the Tropic Thunder movie writer stated that the split was "heartbreaking." When it was asked during the interview about his love life, Justin simply said, "Is this the part where I coyly raise an eyebrow and not answer the question?"

On Jennifer Aniston's part, after her split with Justin Theroux, she is focusing on her health and her movie projects. Aniston will be seen sharing the screen space with Danielle Macdonald in the upcoming musical comedy film, Dumplin'. The film is based on the YA novel of the same name and is directed by Anne Fletcher. In addition to this, Aniston has once again collaborated with Adam Sandler for a Netflix original movie, Murder Mystery.