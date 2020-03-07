Justin Bieber's upcoming 'Changes' tour is the next victim of coronavirus outbreak as amid poor sales of tickets, the singer is now moving some of those stadium shows to much smaller arenas to avoid playing before a half-empty venue.

A source close to the tour told Variety that it was a hard decision based on lukewarm response in select cities where tickets went on sale just days before the coronavirus hit.

One of the arena on its Twitter handle announced, " Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Justin Bieber concert at Nissan Stadium is being relocated to Bridgestone Arena.

If you have purchased tickets already, you will receive an email from Ticketmaster with your new tickets. @justinbieber | #TheChangesTour pic.twitter.com/UAk9uywzsD — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) March 6, 2020

Bieber's tour is set to begin May 14 in Seattle and the tour is to promote the pop singer's latest album, also called Changes, debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts in multiple countries, making the singer is still massively popular.

Some Solace

Amid the poor sales, the singer found some solace after their pet 'Sushi', the kitten who ran away three weeks ago was rescued by Sanndra Lee.

The celebrity chef revealed that she found Sushi wandering in her yard and called the number on the collar — having no idea the feline belonged to the singer.

In an Instagram post, the singer wrote "Almost a month ago, my pal sushi decided to run away, after weeks passing by Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone :( yesterday we got a call that somebody found our baby.. it had made it Miles and miles away! He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad miow, he is home now safe and sound! Thank you god for protecting him!"

Here are the affected dates and their new venues

June 5 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

June 27 Houston Toyota Center (formerly July 2)

June 28 Dallas American Airlines Center (formerly June 27)

July 11 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 8 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Aug. 14 Indianapolis Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 Washington, DC Capitol One Arena

Aug. 30 Detroit Little Caesars Arena (formerly Aug. 29)