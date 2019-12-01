Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged in July 2018 and on November 23, 2018, the singer stated he was married to model Baldwin. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have now completed A year of their married life and their PDA shows that they are deeply in love with each other. There were several reports about their pregnancy and now the famous model has finally addressed those rumours.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber went to Miami to spend some quality time together. The 23-year-old Baldwin and her singer husband were spotted hanging out at the pool, while also enjoying the food. In one of the released pictures, fans could see Hailey's hand placed over her stomach, which led social media to speculate that she is pregnant.

Hailey Baldwin took to social media to respond to the rumour and stated: "The internet is funny!!" Hailey wrote in a message on her Instagram story. "No, I'm not pregnant I just really love food."

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber's mother also reposted Hailey's story and wrote in her Instagram story that "Soon!?? (I can wait! Don't TEASE ME!!)"

Justin Bieber on Hailey Baldwin's pregnancy:

The rumours about Hailey Baldwin's pregnancy started right before the couple announced their engagement. Several fans predicted that Hailey was pregnant and that is why the newly met couple is planning for a hasty wedding.

As it turned out, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are so much in love with each that they wished to spend the rest of their lives together. But it did not stop paparazzi to ask the question to the Canadian pop singer.

Back in 2018, paparazzi asked Justin Bieber if all the pregnancy rumours are correct. For this, the world-famous singer stood up for his wife and stated: "What's your deal, bro? You just seem too like, you just seem too normal to be doing this job... I just don't understand why you gotta try to get a rise, you know what I'm saying?"

That being said, on Hailey Baldwin's 23rd birthday, Justin Bieber posted an adorable picture of the couple and posted a sweet caption. In the caption, "Never Say Never" teased that it would be "baby season" next year.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are currently spending their time together and it is not yet confirmed when they will start planning to have a child together.