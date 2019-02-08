Justin Bieber recently revealed some shocking details about his "private" life with Hailey Baldwin. As per the Canadian singer, he had some legitimate problem with sex and went on to explain how he and Hailey saved themselves for each other before getting married.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin secretly got married at a New York City courthouse and now the "Sorry" singer is planning to have a religious wedding. It was earlier reported that Justin and Hailey have reportedly put their second marriage on hold and no further details about their grand wedding have been revealed so far. However, the famous singer recently opened about his sex life and how he was celibate for almost a year until he officially married the famous model and sex icon, Hailey Baldwin.

During Justin Bieber's recent interview with Vogue, he opened up about his private life and stated that he had been celibate for more than a year when he ran into his future bride Hailey at a conference in Miami. In addition to this, Justin talked about his sex addiction and how abstaining from sex has actually helped him feel closer to God.

"He [God] doesn't ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff," Bieber told Vogue. "He's like, 'I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain.' I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don't feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that," Justin said.

By stating this, Justin Bieber has actually created a fine example for his millions of followers — fall in love, stay celibate, enjoy the courtship, and when you finally get married then only you should consummate your relationship!

Justin Bieber further added that he wished to rededicate himself to God in a way that it will heal his soul and as a gift, God blessed him with such an amazing partner like Hailey Baldwin.

"There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior," Bieber added.

In addition to this, Justin Bieber recalled the moment when he first saw Hailey Baldwin in June and upon seeing her, he realized that she was the one he was looking for all this time.

"When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life," Bieber further recalled.