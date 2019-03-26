Justin Bieber has apparently stepped down from making any songs for the time being, and fans are not only unhappy about it, but they are concerned for the singer too.

Bieber has been under mental stress for quite some time and he has been pretty vocal about it. Recently, the 'Baby' singer took to Instagram and informed his fans that he will be focusing on his mental health for the time being.

In a lengthy message, the singer starts by addressing his fans' demands, who all badly want an album from him. "I read a lot of messages saying you want an album," Bieber started his post. ""I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour," he wrote.

Bieber released his last album, Purpose in 2015 and two years later, he ended his tour early due to "unforeseen circumstances." Later, he explained to his fans about the reason behind he ending his tour early, "I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable," Bieber wrote. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be," he further added explaining his mental desire at that point of time.

Since then he got married to model Hailey Baldwin, and in his recent Instagram post, he tried to explain his current situation by addressing them as "deep-rooted issues."

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," Bieber explained.

The popstar later consoled his fans by saying that "Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick a** album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so," Bieber said. "But I will come with a vengeance believe that."