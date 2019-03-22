Hailey Baldwin has opened up about her marriage to Justin Bieber. The 22-year-old model revealed she does not understand why people want her and the Canadian singer's relationship to fall apart so bad.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Hailey talked about the people who want to see them split. She said: "They just really want to see you fail, for whatever reason. I don't know if it's because they want to be able to say, 'I told you so' or because they want to be right, I don't really know what the idea is behind trying to tear somebody's relationship down, or person down, whatever it may be."

"I guess it's just kind of an evil world, at the core of it, and humanity is just struggling," she added.

Adding on, Hailey expressed her sadness over Justin's young fans wanting their marriage to end. She shared: "The problem too is kids become possessive over people and feel like if they think they're hurt, they feel hurt for them and they're hurt too, or whatever it is. They just think they know these people who are famous because their life is so exposed."

She said: "What's really weird to me is they create scenarios in their head of what they think is happening or what they think should happen, and I'm just like, 'This is just so dumb. It's so dumb.'"

Justin and Hailey got married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged. Fans of the celebrity pair got the confirmation that the couple have been married after the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin changed her Instagram handle to Hailey Bieber.

Around the same time, Selena Gomez's former boyfriend posted a photo of the pair smiling and holding hands on Instagram, and wrote: "My wife is awesome"