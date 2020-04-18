Justin Bieber may be recording a new album while in quarantine. The singer reportedly hinted that he may be working on a new album as he rides out the coronavirus pandemic with wife Hailey Bieber.

Justin apparently teased his supposed new project to his 132 million followers by saying, 'My new album is sounding crazy good.' Reportedly, his post comes just two months after the release of his latest smash hit studio album Changes which dropped on Valentine's Day.

The Baby singer uploaded a music video to Instagram a month ago featuring what was then a never-before-heard song by him. Justin Bieber seems to be working hard while he is stuck in quarantine. Perhaps trying to prove to the world that he earned all the luxury and riches that he has.

Justin Bieber recently made some tone-deaf comments while on a call with Kendall Jenner where he seemed to humblebrag about all the luxury he has during the pandemic. He seemed to sympathise with those struggling but came off looking like a clueless celebrity. During the call, he said that he had worked hard for all that he has and no one should apologise for that.

Kendall Jenner seemed to agree with his assessment. Maybe Justin Bieber is missing the attention he had when he was the pop act to see.

Though his music still makes millions and his latest song was well received. It is nowhere close to what it was during Justin's heyday.

Well, we hope his supposed new album makes things better for him. Then may be he can make another post where he again brags about the luxuries he has.