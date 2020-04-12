Celebrities are yet again proving how useless they are during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has upturned lives all over the world, causing people to lose jobs and businesses. And instead of helping out in a tangible way, famous and rich people like Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have yet again showed how self-centred celebrities really are.

Reportedly, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin called Kendall Jenner to discuss their self-quarantine. Where Justin noted that having money certainly helps when it comes to isolating in style.

Sitting in his luxury Beverly Hills home, Justin told the two models on Instagram Live: 'How blessed are we to be able to like... a lot of people are obviously in this time have a cr***py situation and they look at us.'

The singer added in a truly tone-deaf style that they had obviously worked hard for where they were at, so they can't feel bad for the things they have. We have to say, Justin sure sounds like an ignorant idiot.

However, he said, he felt bad for those who weren't in such a privileged position. He went on to say that acknowledging people that have been crippled by the pandemic is important. To which Kendall nodded in agreement saying: 'So blessed. I think about it all the time.'