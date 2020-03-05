Kendall Jenner turned up the heat yet again with a slew of new bikini pics. The model took to Instagram to tease her fans with her enviable physique.

Kendall Jenner sure seems to have had fun in the Bahamas. In the snaps, Kendall could be seen lounging about a boat in a neon green bikini with her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

The siblings curled up together while sharing a bowl of snacks and taking in their gorgeous surroundings from beneath an awning.

Kylie clung to her older sister as they laid out with a small stack of books at their disposal. Kendall was beaming as she rested her head against Kylie's hat.

The Bahamas seems like a worthy break after Kendall rocked the runway at Milan Fashion Week. Kendall Jenner is one of the most sought after models in the world and these snaps prove why. Kendall Jenner looked gorgeous in the snaps. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star showed off her enviable phyaiqu4 for all to see.

'I love the dramatic yet accessible silhouettes; they make me feel powerful and effortless, which is what being fabulous is all about, in my opinion,' Kendall gushed of the collection to Harper's Bazaar. 'It's also the personal touches throughout the collection that make me really connect to the pieces. It's like wearing a little piece of Giamba himself,' she added.

Kendall has proved before that when it comes to business and fashion, she is not shy in shedding her clothes. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie. You can check out the pics here: