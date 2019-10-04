Justin and Hailey's second wedding ceremony was crazy, filled with gunfights and candy. The video appears to be taken from the couple's private plane, with a brief view of a city skyline seen, which could be as the couple was arriving back home in Los Angeles.

Reportedly, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows in front of family and friends in a splendid ceremony, but the couple wanted to give their guests something memorable before the big event as well. The lovebirds hosted a huge sleepover for those loved ones who traveled to South Carolina, where the wedding will be held, and it included a lot of entertaining features, including a screening of the romantic film The Notebook, and a water gun fight, according to TMZ.

Hailey Bieber also went wild for her bachelorette party where one of her besties, Kendall Jenner was seen caressing a massive cup shaped like male genitalia.

Speaking to Vogue about her relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey said:

"It's just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship.....I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.'

Well, we have to say that they look adorable together. We wish them well. You can check out the video here: