Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot again in a beautiful ceremony in North Carolina. Reportedly, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made sure their wedding guests were entertained the night before their celebration when they put on a sleepover that included a screening of 'The Notebook' and a water gun fight!

Reportedly, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, will be exchanging vows in front of family and friends in a splendid ceremony, but the couple wanted to give their guests something memorable before the big event as well. The lovebirds hosted a huge sleepover for those loved ones who traveled to South Carolina, where the wedding will be held, and it included a lot of entertaining features, including a screening of the romantic film The Notebook, and a water gun fight, according to TMZ.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sure know how to throw a fun wedding party. Reportedly, the fun time took place at the venue of the ceremony, the Montage Palmetto Bluff, and had an amazing carnival theme. Some of the treats that were given out to guests included ice cream and candy, and in addition to the movie screening, the activities included a dance party, bowling, and an intense game of capture the flag, sources told the outlet.

Hailey Bieber also went wild for her bachelorette party where one of her besties, Kendall Jenner was seen caressing a massive cup shaped like male genitalia. Justin and Hailey's wedding list includes names like Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Speaking to Vogue about her relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey said:

"It's just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship.....I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.'

Well, we have to say that they look adorable together. We wish them well. You can check out the pics here: