Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in super wedding planning mode. According to a report by Hollywood Life, a source close to the couple has revealed that both, the bride and groom are involved in planning for their big day. "Hailey has been busy planning details for her and Justin's wedding for a while now and couldn't be more excited."

But, "it's not only Hailey that has ideas for how she envisions the big day." Apparently, "Justin is also very involved in giving his input on what he wants included, as well."

However, the singer is reportedly letting his bride take charge and the reason will melt your heart. "But Justin loves Hailey so much," so when he sees "how her face lights up when she discusses all the little details, he actually enjoys letting her handle many of the preparations for the actual wedding day," the source went on to say.

Additionally, the couple who legally tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, has reached out to others for help as well. "Hailey has asked her sister, Alaia, for advice on some of the specifics." Meanwhile, Justin has sought out help from his mom, Pattie, "to make sure she feels included in the wedding planning also."

Besides the big wedding, Justin is also focusing on another huge celebration. "Since Justin's birthday falls on the following day [of the wedding], he is more focused on preparing a continuation of the celebration with a huge bash throughout the weekend for all their friends and family."

It is being reported that the pair has sent out "Save the Date" cards to family and friends for a February 28 formal wedding. Page Six reports that the date has been set though no location was detailed on the cards. It sounds like it's going to be a total blowout affair, complete with dancers performing routines for the guests. The site claims "the wedding party is already being styled and the dancers for the celebration are already in rehearsals. Tay James, Bieber's personal DJ, will be providing tunes for the affair."