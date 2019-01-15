Justin Bieber reportedly still cares for his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez. The Baby hitmaker is apparently putting his religious wedding ceremony to Hailey Baldwin on hold because he fears the former Disney star might have an emotional breakdown.

Justin and Hailey had secretly wed in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged. The following month, it was reported that Selena became "despondent and emotional" after learning her white blood cell count was very low. Following that, she was receiving dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) at an East Coast psychiatric facility.

A source told Radar Online: "Hailey and Justin may already be man and wife but their low-key court ceremony was supposed to just be a formality before their real big day."

The couple has been "discussing plans for months but now Hailey is worried that it's never going to happen."

"Justin feels terrible about Selena's breakdown and he doesn't want to send her over the edge by having a big A-list wedding. He's trying to be respectful because he'll always care about Selena, but it's frustrating Hailey to no end," the insider added.

"In her mind, this is her day and she should be Justin's priority. She's putting her foot down!" the source shared.

Meanwhile, Selena recently returned to social media after a long break. She posted a series of black and white candid pictures of herself on her Instagram account.

The Taki Taki singer captioned the post: "It's been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."