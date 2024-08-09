Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been indulging in a lot of PDA ever since their wedding on social media. And it is all things adorable. While Parineeti has been busy shooting for her next at different locales, Chadha has been busy arguing his case for reduction in the age of contesting elections. A passionate speaker, Raghav wants the age for contesting elections be reduced to 21 from 25.

Parineeti Chopra's post for Raghav

Parineeti gave us a glimpse of watching Raghav speak in the Parliament on her laptop. "From binge watching shows to watching his Parliament speeches LIVE on Sansad TV - who knew? The only way to see him from miles away!" she wrote. She further captioned the post #longdistance. Raghav also reacted to Pari's video and wrote, "Now that I know you're watching me speak in Parliament, I'll work harder on my parliamentary interventions."

Gets trolled

Now, netizens can't stop trolling the actress over her statement. "Why do you have to wait to watch him on tv? Just video call him," a user wrote. "A lady watches news just for her favourite man," another user commented. "And she was the one who said 'I will never marry a politician'," a social media user commented. "You do drama in films, he does in Parliament," another social media user opined.

"Both are unsuccessful in their fields," a comment read. "Parineeti loves rajneeti now," another person commented. "Things we do for love," one more comment read. "Don't you laugh over what he says in Parliament?" asked a person in the comments section.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a close knit ceremony in Udaipur in September, 2023.