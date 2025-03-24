Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have pretty much dominated social media with the developments of their murky divorce. While Chahal has been criticized for his growing closeness with RJ Mahvash right after his divorce, Dhanashree has been slammed for demanding hefty alimony.

Right after the divorce, Dhanashree dropped her new video, which portrays cheating and extramarital affairs in a marriage. While many have called it her cryptic move to say what probably went down in their marriage, many have dug out an old tweet of Yuzvendra and lambasted him for his views on marriage.

Yuzi's old tweet

"MARRIAGE is just a fancy word for adopting an over-grown male child who can't be handled by his parents anymore," was the spinner's old tweet that has again resurfaced amid the divorce drama. And ever since, social media has been questioning Chahal's views on marriage.

The alimony amount

On the other hand, Dhanashree Verma has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate over the alimony she received. As per a report in Bar and Bench, Chahal had agreed to pay a permanent alimony of Rs 4.75 crore to Dhanashree Verma post their divorce, of which Rs 2.37 crore has already been paid.

"The court, however, on February 20, refused to waive off the 6-month statutory cooling period citing partial compliance of a consent term between Chahal and Verma," Bar & Bench reported. Previously, the dentist-cum-choreographer's family had denied demanding Rs 60 crore alimony and had called it baseless in their statement.

What the family said about alimony

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let us be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever," the family had said in its statement.