A lot has been said and written about the connection between Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian's death. It was indeed a shocking news of Disha falling off from her balcony on June 8 followed by Sushant who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

And as Sushant's death investigation has taken a drastic turn after actor's father KK Singh accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide, Disha's mother has said that she is open to an investigation but she doesn't want to experience the same pain all over again.

"This cannot have a connection with Sushant's death, she never took his name. We didn't know that she was Sushant's manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant's house with somebody. How can there be a connection in meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time," Disha's mother told Zee News in an interview.

She further added, "She was at home, she couldn't celebrate her birthday on June 26. She used to work all the time. She was bit tense during lockdown due to work but I wasn't aware that she was depressed. She used to enjoy every moment and used to love travelling."

Disha's mother also denied the reports of her daughter suffering from depression.

"We don't believe that she could die by suicide. She was a very brave girl. We don't know what happened in the last moment. We used to talk about her wedding.

"She said her friends were there and she was busy cooking for them. I can't doubt her friends, they were with her since school.

"We don't doubt anyone. She was at home during the entire lockdown. She had just gone for the shoot of her fiance's show one day. She was happy at that time and didn't look tense," she said.

Denying the conspiracy theories around Disha's death, her mother said, "I am not afraid of anything. I am not going to get my daughter. I don't care what will happen of me. Even if I die, my life has no value, Disha was my future and now she's not here and now I don't even worry about her. What more can happen in our life now.

"My daughter was not like what we had to hear from the news channels.

"We are pained by reopening everything. I don't know how long they will dig into the matter. Our daughter is not going to come back. If I could bring back my daughter by reopening the matter, we would have done something. We are open to investigation if anyone has done something wrong. Just don't bother us."