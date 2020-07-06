The family members of late Dishan Salian, ex-manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, has made an appeal to people not to spread fake speculations around her. This comes after lots of speculations and conspiracy theories over the reason behind her death.

"You may or may not be knowing us and Disha in person. But we all have one thing in common. We all are humans and have the ability to feel. Thus we hope you all understand our pain. We lost someone we loved. The loss is too deep and grave to be processed. It's a difficult situation for us as we are still trying to come to terms with her demise," the family said.

Conspiracy Theories and Speculations

They are upset with the rumours which speculated about her personal life and linked up with some actors. The press release said, "What's more upsetting are the several unnecessary rumours, conspiracy theories, and speculations that are not just fake but are also hampering the well being of her parents and close ones.

While we continue to grieve our loss, we have only one request to everyone. Kindly help us heal by not encouraging, entertaining or spreading the fake rumours and news circulating around on social media by people who clearly have turned insensitive and are trying to take advantage of someone's death for their own vested interests,"

The family members ended with a request for people to put humanity before everything and respect the departed soul. It concluded, "Disha was someone's daughter, someone's sister, and someone's friend. You all have someone who is fulfilling these roles in your lives. Look at them and tell us, how would you be feeling if the same would be happening to your dear ones.

Empathy is a basic quality that makes us human. So let's be human first. Please let her rest in peace and let's spread kindness."

Suicide

Disha Salian died of suicide on 7 June. She jumped off a building at Malad in Mumbai to end his life. Before her death, she was working as the manager of actor Varun Sharma.

She was also associated with Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone and worked with Bharti Singh and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

A week after her death, Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide. There were lots of speculations and a report had blamed Sooraj Pancholi for impregnating her. He had debunked the report and called it 'disgusting, inappropriate and insensitive'. He said he doesn't even know how Disha looked like and didn't know her at all.