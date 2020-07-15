Nayanthara is one of the most beautiful starlets in the South Indian film industry, and she enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the nation. It is the dream of every South Indian girl to look like Nayanthara, and now, Tamil model Vishwasree has successfully become the doppelganger of the Vallavan star using makeup tricks.

Nayanthara's doppelganger stuns many

A video that shows Vishwasree, undergoing transformation to Nayanthara's look has now gone viral, and people are lauding acclaimed make-up artiste Kannan Rajamanikkam for his efforts.

In the initial moments of the video, we can clearly see that Vishwasree has no facial similarities with Nayanthara, and it is pure makeup tricks of Rajamanikkam which made her the doppelganger of the lady Superstar. In order to achieve the looks of Nayanthara, the makeup man tried several tricks on eyebrows, lips, and hairstyles, and surprisingly, it all came out well with perfection.

Nayanthara: Flying high in stardom

Nayanthara started her career in Mollywood with the movie Manassinakkare directed by Sathyan Anthikkadu. The film became a huge success, and it helped the actress to fetch more roles from other south Indian industries. Later, she acted in several hit movies like Ghajini, Billa, Sathyam, Body Guard and Raja Rani.

Post-2015, Nayanthara proclaimed herself as a bankable heroine who has the capability to draw audiences to theaters with her name. After 2015, she delivered some superhit movies that include, Maya, Puthiya Niyamam, Aramm, and Imaikka Nodigal.

Nayanthara is now awaiting the release of her new movie Mookuthi Amman, a Hindu devotional film directed by RJ Balaji and NJJ Saravanan. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in May 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the makers were compelled to indefinitely postpone the release of this movie.