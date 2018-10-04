Liverpool endured their second loss of the season, as they fell to a late Lorenzo Insigne goal, which gave Italian side Napoli, a 1-0 victory in the Champions League, on Wednesday night.

The Italian side dominated the game, with more possession as well as shots on targets compared to the away side. Carlo Ancelotti's men put the Merseysiders to the sword and stifled Liverpool's famed attacking three.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp seemed unimpressed by the performance put in by his forwards, saying that Firmino and Mane ran long too many times, and they weren't in the right formation.

"We had good moments, but not enough. A 0-0 away from home is OK, but we made a tactical mistake before their goal. That's the second time this season that we have conceded a goal like that, then they were on their bikes, the atmosphere was there because we let them do what they did. That's it, the story of the game," said the Liverpool manager.

Klopp added that his team needs to find the ruthless edge to grind out results even if they aren't playing well: "We want to play better than we did, but even if we don't play brilliantly, we want a result. We weren't as good as we could be. We have to blame ourselves."

Liverpool are second in Group C of the Champions League, ahead of Paris St-Germain on goal difference.

The Reds are flying in the league, and are currently second to Manchester City, and separated only by goal difference. Liverpool have another tough fixture next, as they welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team to Anfield on Sunday.