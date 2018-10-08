Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are on a high after a great start to the Premier League. The Reds are third on the table, on 20 points, the same as Manchester City and Chelsea who sit in first and second of the table, respectively.

Following Liverpool's draw against Manchester City at Anfield, Klopp was in a good mood and upbeat about the start that his team have had in the league, but was miffed by the international break.

"If somebody would have told me after eight matchdays you have 20 points, I would say with that fixture list, 'I'll buy it, let's start with the ninth matchday! The boys, unfortunately, go away again now and have to play Nations League games - the most senseless competition in the world of football!" said the German manager.

Klopp bemoaned the lack of rest that his players are going to get with the international break and the UEFA Nations League competition, which was introduced this year where countries in Europe face each other in groups as teams fight for promotion and relegation and then the knockout stages.

The Reds manager said that international managers are also under pressure to play their best players hence they have to pick the best players available: "That's why I say going away is not a big problem but now you call a manager of any country and ask him to leave out one or two players and he says, 'I am under pressure as well' because now it's Nations League. I don't exactly know what you can win but there is some final next summer or something so that's it."

Following the international break, Liverpool plays Huddersfield, Cardiff City, Arsenal and Fulham in the Premier League, as well as Red Star Belgrade twice in the Champions League.