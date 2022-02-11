The wait is finally over, and Universal Pictures has released the much-anticipated trailer of Jurassic World Dominion. As expected, the trailer is very exciting but the major highlight is the return of the original Jurassic Park trio comprised of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.

Lovable and deadly dinosaurs in a different terrain

The trailer of Jurassic World Dominion gives a sneak peek of the entire movie. The film is expected to be mostly set in icy terrain, and it will surely give a fresh feel to the film.

In the trailer, we can see Chris Pratt's Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing joining hands with the original trio in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which was the previous installment in this franchise had ended in an interesting manner where genetically engineered dinosaurs got shipped across the world. This will portray the consequences of this human action, and deadly dinosaurs are all set to wreak havoc on the blue planet.

Jurassic World Dominion will be a very different dinosaur movie

A few weeks back, Colin Trevorrow who is the director of the movie revealed that Jurassic World Dominion will be a very different dinosaur movie. He also made it clear that this film is being loaded with action and adventure.

It should be noted that Treverrow was the director of Jurassic World, the first film in this franchise. The second installment Fallen Kingdom was directed by JA Bayona.

Michael Giacchino has composed the music for this film. The cinematography is handled by John Schwartzman.

Jurassic World Dominion will hit the theaters on June 10, 2022.