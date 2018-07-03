Fans of original Jurassic Park movies were surprised to see Jeff Goldblum back in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' as Dr. Ian Malcolm. It is reported that film's director Colin Trevorrow wants to bring more characters from the original 'Jurassic Park' movies in the last and final installment of the franchise.

Director Trevorrow, who previously directed the first part in the Jurassic World trilogy, talked about his desire to include characters from previous films. He told MTV that he would love to see Sam Neill and Laura Dern's return to the franchise just like Goldblum. The 41-year-old director added that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom worked as Goldblum's return to the franchise.

"We felt like it [Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom] was Malcolm's return. This was his... let him have his moment. I feel that way about everyone, especially Laura, in that she never got to have her own movie," he added.

In the original Jurassic Park movies, Laura Dern starred as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill was seen as Dr. Alan Grant. The feature film portrayed Dr. Grant as an expert in Velociraptors and believed that birds are closely related to dinosaurs. Whereas, Dr. Sattler was shown as a doctor of paleobotany and also served as a love interest to Dr. Grant.

It is not a definitive confirmation from the director if Neill and Dern will reprise their characters one more time. Based on the ending of the Fallen Kingdom, there are chances that fans might get to see their brief involvement in Jurassic World 3.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is ruling the box-office after grossing $934 million worldwide. The phenomenal box-office success made it the third highest-grossing film of 2018. The third part in the series, currently titled Jurassic World 3, is currently under production. Based on the success of the earlier two films, it is being speculated that the last and final installment in the Jurassic World franchise will also break all the box-office records.

Jurassic World 3 will feature Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt as Claire Dearing and Own Grady respectively. The last film in the Jurassic World franchise is scheduled to release on June 11, 2021.