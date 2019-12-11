Young tiger Junior NTR, who is set to kick-start the next schedule of RRR movie, was spotted at the Vizag airport today and the photos and video featuring him walking out the airport have gone viral on social media.

Junior NTR has teamed up with Ram Charan for director SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie tentatively titled RRR, which went on floors exactly a year ago. It has been a phenomenal year for the team of RRR, as it has already completed 70% of the shoot of the film that is the most awaited film in Indian cinema.

According to the latest update team, RRR will be shooting in Vizag (Vishakhapatnam) for a few days. The team has flown down to the city. The fans have witnessed the same and going gaga over it. The buzz on the social media is that the film unit will shot some scenes near Moda Kondamma Forest Areas in Araku, Vizag.

Fans gathered at the Vizag Airport

Many fans of Junior NTR had apparently gathered at the Vizag Airport well before he landed in the city. Several of them clicked photos and videos and shared them on social media. They were an instant hit, as many fans were eagerly waiting to get the latest glimpses of the young tiger. They kept sharing them and they became viral within hours after they hit the internet. Slide down to see some of them.

RRR is a period action film, which deals with a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The movie is a fictional retelling of their lives during their self-imposed exile.

Written SS Rajamouli, RRR movie features Junior NTR and Ram Charan, while Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody are seen in other important roles. The film is produced by DVV Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainment, which is reportedly spending near Rs 400 crore on its production. The flick is set to hit the screens in 10 languages in 2020.