Lockdown or no lockdown, the curiosity around Junior NTR and Ram Charan Teja's RRR has not fazed out a bit. Even though the future of the theatre business is not looking great in the near future, buyers are making a beeline to associate with the project in one or the other way.

Rights Change Hands

The latest buzz around RRR is that the satellite and digital rights have been sold for a record price. A Bollywood website has claimed that Jayantilal Gada has struck a deal with the makers for Rs 475 crore.

Yes, he has reportedly acquired satellite, digital, Hindi dubbing rights, and theatrical rights for the said amount. Now, Zee Group has taken over the project from him.

"Bahubali was a smash hit on all mediums – theatrical, television, digital – and the trade is expecting the same from RRR too. The makers have sold the post release satellite and digital rights (All Languages) of RRR to Zee Group for a humongous sum in the range of Rs 325 crore, thereby making it the biggest post release deal of all time. The satellite and digital rights have been transferred by Jayatilal Gada to Zee Group," Pinkvilla quotes a source as saying.

Rumours have been doing rounds that Star Network too was interested to buy the rights. In the end, it seems like Zee Group had the last laugh.

Release Delayed

RRR is a fictional film based on real-life tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The period-drama, originally made in Tamil and Hindi languages, will be dubbed into Kannada, Malayalam, and several other languages.

The film, which has Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the leads, is scheduled for release on 13 October. However, the current lockdown across the nations is likely to delay the release. Going by the latest buzz, it is most likely to be out for Sankranthi 2022.