The release of the much-anticipated movie RRR, which stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan, has been reportedly delayed further. The multilingual movie is now gearing up to lock horns with Salman Khan's Tiger 3 at the box office.

SS Rajamouli's Discussion with Stakeholders



A report on a Bollywood website has claimed that the makers of RRR had a discussion with the distributors about their plans for its release. The release is postponed fearing that the movie might not recover the invested money considering that theatres are not fully open across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"SS Rajamouli understood their concern as the film has been sold at record prices across the nation. He doesn't want any distributor to lose money and hence after multiple meetings with all stakeholders has decided to delay the film's release from the already announced slot," Bollywood Hungama quotes a source as saying.

RRR vs Tiger



Now, the movie, which was supposed to be released in October this year, has been pushed to Eid 2022 (May). It means the SS Rajamouli-directorial flick will clash with Salman Khan's Tiger 3 at the box office.

"The team is now targetting the Eid 2022 weekend for the release, which coincides with the release date of Rajamouli's last film, Baahubali 2. An official announcement on the delay and new release date will be made soon," the trade source adds.

However, the makers are yet to formally announce the new release date. Nonetheless, it will be an exciting clash as both the movies are the two most-awaited movies among the Indian audience.

RRR is a historical fiction that will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It tells the story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and others are part of the mega-budget project.