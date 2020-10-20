Director SS Rajamouli's major hit Baahubali: The Conclusion will release in the US theatres again to mark the birthday of superstar Prabhas. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli gained international fame, accolades and success post the release of their magnanimous creation Baahubali: The Conclusion. In 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion had the highest opener with a collection of Rs 122 crore in India alone.

The entire team of Baahubali had immersed themselves with extreme dedication for the completion of their films. As many as five years were dedicated behind the making of Baahubali series. SS Rajamouli's film had been widely appreciated for not borrowing scripts or qualities from the West and for adhering to its Indianness.

One of the reasons for the popularity of Baahubali: The Conclusion, had been for the abrupt ending of Baahubali: The Beginning, which ended on the note, where Kattappa confessed that he stabbed Mahendra Baahubali in the back, betrayed his trust and killed him.

Since 2015 till 2017, the curiosity did not stop. Had journalist Arnab Goswami, (before 2017) organised an interaction with SS Rajamouli; for the first time (probably) the nation would unanimously agree with him to know why Katappa killed Baahubali. For nearly two years, this unsaid plot point became a topic of conversation, even politics and memes.

#Baahubali2 will be rereleasing in the US on the occasion of #Prabhas’ birthday i.e 23 October. pic.twitter.com/C55RZWbGrJ — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 20, 2020

Baahubali: The Conclusion, in terms of content had much more to offer in the film, apart from a simple answer to the question, 'why Kattappa killed Baahubali'. Even in various spoilers, it remained a difficult task to explain why the betrayal took place since there were emotional complications which were visually well narrated by the director. The film till date remains one of the highest-grossing superhero franchise in Indian cinema.