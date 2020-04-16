The buzz in the media is that Junior NTR has committed to act in Trivikram Srinivas' film after the release of the RRR movie. Instead of KGF fame Prasanth Neel, he is in talks with Bigil helmer Atlee for his 31st film.

Junior NTR is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's next period drama titled RRR movie, which is slated for its worldwide theatrical release on January 8, 2021. Even as he shoots his 29th film, several speculations about his 30th and 31st films have been creating ripples in the media for some time now.

It is known that Prasanth Neel approached Mahesh Babu soon after the release of KGF: Chapter 1, but he apparently didn't show interest in his script. Later, the director reportedly narrated the same story to Junior NTR and the young tiger was also said to have rejected his offer. It was not revealed why these Tollywood superstars turned down his story.

The latest we hear is that after rejecting Prasanth Neel's script, Junior NTR is now in talks with Atlee Kumar. The sources from the industry claim the Sarkar director has high chances to direct in his 31st film. Given his penchant for commercial entertainers, Tarak fans can expect yet another pot-boiler from him. If everything goes well, this crazy project may go on floors only in 2021.

However, the rumours about Atlee directing Jr NTR started doing rounds after he spoke about his dream project at the promotion of Whistle, the Telugu version of Vijay's Bigil in Hyderabad. It was rumoured that he would take up NTR's fil after completing his debut Hindi movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Addressing the Whistle press event, Atlee hinted at directing Jr NTR in the near future. "I've got a dream to do a straight TELUGU film, it is happening very soon. For every film of mine, I get a call from Jr NTR sir, he's such a great person. The amount of love I get from the Telugu audience is too high. That's why I want to do a film here.