Prashanth Neel is not just another director for Yash. The filmmaker has a special place in the Rocky Bhai's heart after bringing his talent to the national and international limelight. In numerous of interviews, the actor has hailed and thanked him for giving such a blockbuster hit.

Now, Yash has shown his gratitude to Prashanth Neel by presenting an expensive gift. The actor has given Samsung Flip foldable mobile to the director. Sharing his excitement, the KGF creator shared, "When rocky @thename isyash surprises you.. sweetest gesture. [sic]"

The price of the mobile is said to be over Rs 75,000, say reports.

Special Day for KGF

On the other hand, 13 March is a special day for the KGF 2 team. Exactly a year ago, the movie was launched with a formal pooja in Bengaluru. The initial plan was to wrap up the shooting by November or December and get the film ready for release in April.

However, the shooting has taken more time than expected. The makers, who do not want to compromise on the quality or content, has not bothered about the delay as they want to come up with a solid content which will be hailed by people across the globe. So, the movie is expected to hit the screens for Dasara, later this year.

The team is rectifying the mistakes and drawbacks from KGF 1 and trying to woo all section of audience with KGF 2. Notably, the makers have taken the comments from a section of audience over excessive violence in the first part, seriously, and toning down it in the second instalment.

The franchise has only gotten bigger after Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were brought on board. While the former will be seen in the role of Adheera, the latter will be enacting the character of Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in 1981.

Srinidhi Shetty is romancing Yash in the Hombale Films-produced film.