Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of KGF: Chapter 2, had revealed recently on his Twitter account that there will be some updates about the Yash-starrer this month. And the announcement seems to be on the way.

Hombale Films Locked Date

Well, he had clearly indicated that the updates would not be about the teaser release. Now, sources have said that it is about the release date of the Prashanth Neel-directorial. Yes, Hombale Films has finally locked in the release date of the much-awaited multilingual flick.

Holiday Weekend

It is neither coming this summer nor in July, as reported earlier. Well, KGF 2 will be out on the occasion of Dasara. "The film will either release on 22 or 23 of October. The makers have set their eyes on Dasara holiday weekend," the source claims.

KGF is a pan-Indian movie and Dasara, which will be celebrated by people across the country, festival is a perfect season for its release. The long holiday is expected to increase good footfalls to theatres, say industry insiders.

Formal Announcement Awaited

However, this is not the official news and the makers are expected to announce the news in the days to come. It has to be noted that the film's hero Yash had announced that the movie will be out in 2020 itself.

"We will announce the date soon. For a big film, we cannot announce the release date in the press meet of other movie. KGF 2 will release in 2020 itself," the Rocking Star had said in a press meet recently.

The shooting of KGF 2, which has Raveena Tandon playing an important role, is happening at a brisk pace. The team is yet to film a few action blocks and a couple of scenes.

The first instalment in the KGF franchise was released in December 2018. The second instalment was initially planned for release in April 2020. But the shooting has taken more time than expected. Hence, the delay.

