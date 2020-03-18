There was an era in the film industry which was dominated by actresses like Juhi Chawla who let go her acting when she was at the peak of her career. And even now, the actress regrets of getting complacent and rejecting films that went on to become huge hits.

Juhi had made a promising debut in 1986 film Sultanat after winning Miss India 1984 title. She was cast opposite industry stalwarts like Dharmendra, Sridevi, Sunny Deol, and Amrish Puri. But the movie terribly bombed at the box office. But the actress was meant to rule the industry with her beauty and talent and it just took another two years to turn herself into an overnight star with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

As the years went by, Juhi became very comfortable in her own space and didn't think of stepping out of it. As a result, she missed out on working in films which she could've easily been a part of.

"I became pig-headed. I suddenly thought the industry will stop if I don't work. I got some amazing chances to work in films, but my ego came in the way. I didn't do some films, which I could have done, which may have been harder work and more competitive. I just didn't do them because I wanted the easy stuff and I wanted to work with people I was comfortable with. I didn't break barriers," Juhi Chawla told Rajeev Masand in a recent interview.

Juhi revealed that she rejected films such as Dil To Pagal Hai and Raja Hindustani which eventually went into Karisma Kapoor's kitty that bagged her a National Award for her performance. She joked that by rejecting such blockbusters she "made stars out of everybody else."

When Juhi was asked how Dil To Pagal Hai and Raja Hindustani shot Karisma to immense stardom, she again joked, "Absolutely. I am responsible for her stardom."

Nevertheless, Juhi has always been an apple of the eye of the film industry who made name for herself in the industry which has always been dominated by men.