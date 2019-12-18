Former beauty queen, 90's superstar and an active environmentalist Juhi Chawla Mehta, apart from her infectious laughter, is known to not mince her words and call a spade a spade.

At a time when there is national outrage over brutal gang-rapes, Juhi has expressed her disgust with an important message.

The actress was in Jaisalmer recently to attend a family wedding and took some time off to visit tourist locations in and around town. On visiting one of the historical sites, a 50ft deep dry well, Juhi shared an idea on social media.

Sharing a picture, she wrote, "The Chhatri you see on the right, it has a 50 foot dry well. In early days they would throw traitors, criminals into the well & leave them there to die a slow and painful death. I was wondering; what if they do that today, as punishment for rapists, and acid throwers!"

Last seen in Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starter Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Juhi Chawla will be seen next in Sharmaji Namkeen alongside her Chandni co-star Rishi Kapoor.

Talking about wanting to work with Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla had told International Business Times, "I'm telling you till today I'm asking him that, how come we never got to work and really it's something even I'm not clear about. But we never know what happens in the future. There will be a film where they will require me in the film and Salman might be there, so who knows. We are still around in the industry with some more years to go. Hopefully, something will happen in the future."

Talking about working with Shah Rukh Khan in future, Juhi had said, "I have a great equation with SRK. There is always a possibility, we don't know what the future brings. I hope there is a possibility. I hope there is some subject he might require someone as you asked earlier about working with Salman. Right now, a whole lot of them are working with younger heroines. When there is a role when they require somebody more mature to play alongside them, then I guess there will be a possibility of working together."