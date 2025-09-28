Judicial Commission Opens Investigation into Karur Stampede, 40 Dead

A single-member judicial commission of Madras High Court's Justice Aruna Jagadeesan (retd), appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe the catastrophic stampede that killed 40 people at a political rally addressed by actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay in Karur's Velusamipuram, began its work on Sunday.

The commission will examine crowd control measures, safety protocols, and possible lapses in event management that led to the tragedy.

Officials said the death toll includes 27 residents of Karur district, while two victims each came from Erode, Dindigul, and Tiruppur, and one from Salem.

The disaster hit the small village of Emur particularly hard — five lives were lost there, including Priyadarshini and her young daughter Tharanika, Chandru, Arukkani, and 10-year-old Prithik.

Political leaders across the country expressed grief and solidarity with the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Governor R.N. Ravi, and several opposition leaders conveyed condolences.

Vijay himself expressed his grief over the incident, describing his heart as "overwhelmed with profound heaviness" and announcing compensation for those killed and injured.

The Tamil Nadu government quickly moved to establish accountability.

The inquiry by Justice Jagadeesan (retd) will review how thousands were allowed to gather in congested spaces and whether crowd safety arrangements were sufficient.

Officials indicated the panel would also analyse the long hours of waiting under harsh conditions that reportedly triggered panic and uncontrolled movement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin has cancelled all his public engagements, including the inauguration of the Thyagaraya Nagar flyover and a scheduled visit to Ramanathapuram, to supervise relief efforts and coordinate support for victims' families.

Police, meanwhile, stepped up security around Vijay's residence in Chennai's Neelankarai, erecting barricades and deploying additional personnel to control the growing media and public presence.

The stampede — one of the deadliest crowd disasters in Tamil Nadu in recent years — has raised urgent questions about political event safety and accountability. As families began funeral rites in grief and shock, the inquiry led by Justice Jagadeesan (retd) is expected to shed light on how a night meant to showcase political strength turned into an unimaginable tragedy.

(With inputs from IANS)