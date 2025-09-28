AIADMK Chief Visits Karur Stampede Victims' Families, Calls for Impartial Investigation

Tamil Nadu Opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday visited the families of those who lost their lives in the devastating stampede during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Karur.

The death toll in the tragedy has climbed to 39, including several women and children, while over 80 people remain injured and under treatment in government and private hospitals.

Palaniswami, after consoling the bereaved families at Karur Government Hospital, strongly criticised the lack of adequate safety arrangements at the rally.

He pointed to reports that a sudden power outage left the venue in darkness, causing panic and triggering the deadly crush. "Precautionary measures should have been in place. TVK has already held meetings in four districts. Authorities should have anticipated the turnout and made proper security arrangements. But it seems no effective planning was done," he said.

The AIADMK chief also alleged that police protection for opposition rallies was often insufficient. "Even for my own campaign events, police have not provided full security. But when ruling party meetings are held, the government ensures tight protection. This selective approach is dangerous. Had proper arrangements been made, these deaths could have been avoided," he remarked.

Palaniswami stopped short of directly blaming any single leader but stressed that political parties must act responsibly. "Leaders should keep to their announced schedules. Delays cause unnecessary surges and restlessness in large gatherings. I am not blaming anyone personally, but India has rarely seen such a large number of deaths at a political event. The tragedy points to police and administrative lapses," he said.

He also flagged concerns about reports of an ambulance entering the rally venue unexpectedly, saying it raised questions and must be part of the official inquiry. "There should be a fair and thorough investigation. This is beyond politics; we owe the truth to the families who lost their loved ones," he said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh for the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. A judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan will probe the incident.

Palaniswami urged the state to act transparently, ensure accountability, and implement new safety protocols to prevent such tragedies. "The government must rise above politics and work to protect people's lives at mass gatherings," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)