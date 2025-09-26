Filmmaker and head honcho of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar film, Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, which has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature category. The film was released in theaters on September 26, 2025. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Homebound storyline

The story revolves around best friends Chandan (Vishal Jethwa) and Shoaib Ali (Ishaan Khatter), two youngsters from minority families who are ambitious and hardworking. Both dream of becoming police officers. While preparing for the exam, Chandan meets Sudha (Janhvi Kapoor) and falls in love. But as fate would have it, Chandan ends up working at a textile mill, while Shoaib, after failing the exam, takes up a job as an office peon.

Then, COVID-19 hits and which makes life harder and full of struggles. Amidst all the hardships, Chandan and Shoaib continue to have each other's backs.

While Janhvi Kapoor plays her part with conviction, though limited in scope, the film rides on Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's shoulders. Their on-screen camaraderie becomes the soul of the film, making their friendship the emotional core.

Homebound is an emotional roller-coaster tale of friendship that stands resilient even in times of hardship. It's thought-provoking and hard-hitting narrative takes us back to 2020, reminding us how privileged many were as they were just locked inside the comforts of their homes, while others struggled financially, emotionally, and mentally as the pandemic took a toll on them.

In a nutshell, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound leaves a truly eye-opening impact.

Neeraj Ghaywan's Oscar-nominated film Homebound is finally in theaters, and I feel this film is very important and everyone should watch it. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa worked magic with their performances, and I can’t imagine anyone else in their roles. pic.twitter.com/kSXprYhd6U — Tanu Shukla (@23Tanushukla) September 26, 2025

Netizens who have already watched the film in theatres have taken to social media to share their first reviews.

#HomeboundReview

Amazing performance by Ishan Khatter & Vishal Jethwa. pic.twitter.com/Q2KS97Hx2V — Vishwajeet Singh Shekhawat (@WVish_Official) September 26, 2025

Neeraj Ghaywan's #Homebound is fantastic. Works as a portrait of India as it exists today. Review:https://t.co/7J746VdyOV — Aditya Shrikrishna (@gradwolf) September 26, 2025

A user wrote, "Left to tears Easily one of my favourite films of the year spearheaded by exceptional performances by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. A moving & heartbreaking tale on brotherhood."

Another wrote, "Just watched Homebound and I feel like I've been punched in the gut. 10/10 would recommend. Easily the best Hindi movie I've seen this year."

Earlier, Neeraj Ghaywan directed Masaan (2015).