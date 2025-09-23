It was a star-studded screening hosted by Karan Johar to celebrate the Oscar entry of Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound on Monday. The film is set to hit theaters on September 26.

The premiere brought together the who's who of Bollywood, including cast members Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, along with Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Twinkle Khanna, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, and several others, all making head-turning appearances.

But it was Janhvi Kapoor who stole the spotlight, paying a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, by wearing one of her sarees.

Janhvi looked stunning in a royal blue and black saree with intricate gold embroidery, which is the very same gorgeous saree that Sridevi had worn to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in December 2017. At the time, the late actress had even shared her excitement on Instagram, captioning her pictures: "Wearing my favourite @manishmalhotra05."

Janhvi didn't wear the necklace that was worn by Sridevi. Well, not many know that piece had a special story of its own.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who fondly referred to Sridevi as her 'Akka' (big sister), was gifted the Sabyasachi neckpiece by the actress as part of a long-standing South Indian tradition where senior actresses pass on personal possessions like jewellery or sarees to younger ones. Following this custom, Sridevi had presented the necklace to Aishwarya, who made her film debut with Mani Ratnam. After Sridevi's demise, Aishwarya was seen wearing the necklace at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.

Coming back to Homebound premiere, Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya's parents were also present. Though Shikhar wasn't there, Janhvi was seen taking utmost care of her soon-to-be in-laws.