Homebound screening: Ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share awkward hug; fans want them to reconcile

They say exes can't be friends, but in Bollywood, we often see former couples maintaining cordial relationships and even friendships long after their divorces or breakups. One such example is Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who were together for nearly six years before parting ways. Malaika also shares a respectful bond with her ex-husband, actor Arbaaz Khan, as they continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.

Arjun and Malaika's awkward encounter at the Homebound screening

On Monday, Arjun and Malaika were under the same roof at the screening of Homebound in Mumbai. The duo's awkward interaction quickly made headlines.

Several photos and videos surfaced online showing that both Malaika and Arjun initially ignored each other before eventually greeting with a hug.

In one clip, Arjun was seen warmly interacting with fellow actors, including Neha Dhupia, while chatting with guests. Malaika stood nearby, but neither exchanged words nor made eye contact with him. After a while, she quietly walked away.

However, the next clip shows Malaika hugging Arjun Kapoor, though she appeared slightly uncomfortable when she hugged Arjun.

Netizens couldn't keep calm upon seeing Malaka and Arjun together, and wanted them to reconcile, while others mentioned that post-breakup dynamics and awkwardness were quite evident.

One user commented, "Sometimes people become so mean after breaking up that you regret loving them."

Another wrote, "I wonder how people act like strangers after sharing everything."

A third added, "They should get back together."

Malaika on dating and breakups

Over the years, Malaika has been candid about her personal life and the chatter around it. In an interview with GlobalSpa Magazine, she said, "I believe every choice I have made, both personally and professionally, has shaped my life for a reason. I live with no regrets and feel fortunate that things have unfolded the way they have."

She has also spoken about dealing with online trolling. Speaking to Hello Magazine last year, she shared: "I have somehow built a mechanism, or shield, I would say, around me where I don't let the negativity through anymore. The minute I feel that energy, I recoil instantly. It's something I've learned to do over time. It would get to me earlier, and I would lose sleep over it."

Despite breakups, Malaika has spoken about love. "I'll never give up on the idea of true love, no matter what. I'm a typical Scorpio that way, so I'll fight for love till the very end. But I'm also very realistic and know where to draw the line," she revealed.

About Malaika's personal life

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018 following her 2017 divorce from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in 2019. They parted ways last year.