Rating Judgemental Hai Kya

What will be created when a strong plot, two brilliant actors and good direction come together? Well, the answer is cinematic brilliance, and that is what Judgemental Hai Kya is.

STORYLINE

Bobby (Kangana Ranaut), a dubbing artist, had a troubled childhood and developed acute psychosis. Under this condition, she believes in imaginary things and often considers illusion as real.

While she was living a comparatively normal life with her imaginary cockroach, things start to change when Keshav (Rajkummar Rao) and his wife Reema (Amyra Dastur) come to stay at her home as tenants. Living mostly a lonely life, Bobby increasingly gets obsessed with Keshav and his sizzling romance with his wife.

Although Keshav appears to be a normal man, leading a happy life with his wife, Bobby is always suspicious of him and feels that he would kill Reema one day. She becomes completely certain of her gut feeling when Keshav's wife actually dies one day, but all circumstantial evidence proves it to be an accidental death. A lot of drama unfolds during police investigation, eventually bringing an end to the case.

A fast-forward takes place, following which, Keshav and Bobby again come across each other after two years in a different country under completely different circumstances. While everything suggests Keshav is a decent man, who is being harassed by Bobby's antics, the latter is so sure of her gut feeling that she again starts stalking him. The drama this time gets doubled as compared to their last encounter. To know if Keshav eventually is able to convince Bobby or the girl's gut feeling actually turns out to be true, is for you to watch.

PERFORMANCES

Kangana and Rajkummar are known for their stellar performances and they certainly impress even this time. Kangana is brilliant as an acute psychosis patient, who is struggling to understand the difference between real and illusion. She reflects traits of both an innocent girl and an unpredictable psycho with perfection.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, is seen in a new macho avatar. His character keeps you guessing if he is actually a good man, or he is just pretending. Rajkummar does the job excellently. Other supporting cast including Amyra Dastur, Satish Kaushik, Jimmy Shergill and others are good too.

POSITIVES

Judgemental Hai Kya is blessed with some brilliant performances, a strong and intriguing plot, and impressive direction. Kangana and Rajkummar are exceptionally good in the film. The film has a unique plot that keeps you wondering – what's coming next? There are multiple twists and turns, followed by the biggest surprise at the climax. Screenplay and direction deserve special mention. No forced songs to disrupt the flow.

NEGATIVES

The first half of the film gets a little dull at one point and the interval arrives at an interesting junction. Judgemental Hai Kya has a complex plot, which may not be appreciated by the masses.

VERDICT

Judgemental Hai Kya is one of a kind film that requires quite a courage and cinematic brilliance to make. Apart from Kangana and Rajkummar's electrifying performance, the film is high in terms of direction and screenplay. It is engaging and holds a strong message too. If you like unique and good movies, go for it, otherwise, your choice of cinema will be judged.