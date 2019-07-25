Early reviews of Judgemental Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, are out, and the movie is getting positive response from the critics.

While the film is slated to be released on Friday, some critics have already watched Judgemental Hai Kya, and have come up with their verdict. The psychological comic thriller has been getting rave reviews.

It is being said that although Rajkummar is as usual excellent in the film, it is Kangana who steals the show. The actress apparently has delivered another stellar performance as she is being widely appreciated.

From acting to direction and screenplay, everything is being applauded by the critics. It is being said that the movie keeps the element of suspense alive all throughout the film. With dark humour, interesting screenplay, stellar performance and a strong message, Judgemental Hai Kya appears to be a must watch film.

Here are critics' review and rating for Judgemental Hai Kya:

Times of India: Kangana Ranaut is brilliant as Bobby as she seamlessly gets under the skin of her character, nailing the quirks and nuances. Even her styling makes a statement without going overboard. Rajkummar Rao fits into his slightly macho, edgy persona like a glove. We haven't seen him in a role like this before and he pulls it off fantastically. Jimmy Sheirgill impresses as he breaks out of the one note characters he has been playing lately. Amrita Puri too holds her own very well. Judgementall Hai Kya keeps the element of suspense alive all the way till the end, as it pushes the envelope as a dark, psychological whodunit, with a social message weaved in that can't be ignored. (3.5*/5*)

Spotboye: How can two actors complement each other so well! They almost take alternate turns to look crazy, vulnerable, innocent and menacing in their respective scenes, which in turns keeps you at the edge of your seat. And just when you think that the second half is getting a tad linear, Kangana and Raj deliver a bolt from the blue that might make you fall off your chair. Amyra Dastur and Amrita Puri come out with flying colours. See this Ekta Kapoor film, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. Worth your ticket. (4*/5*)

