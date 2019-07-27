Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgemental Hai Kya took off at the box office with decent collection on its day 1.

Judgemental Hai Kya is an unconventional film, which is likely to attract more of multiplex audience than single screen masses. The movie has had created good buzz around it with its quirky posters and an interesting trailer.

Although the film could not take a massive opening at the box office, Judgemental Hai Kya managed to earn decent money on its first day. With mostly positive reviews from critics, Judgemental Hai Kya witnessed a reasonable occupancy at the theatres across India on Friday.

Having been released on around 2,000 screens in the country, the psychological comedy thriller collected Rs 5 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on day 1, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

The film's weekend business will depend on the word of mouth. If audience appreciates the film, it is likely to witness good growth in its collection over the weekend.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgemental Hai Kya features Kangana as an acute psychosis patient. She and Rajkummar Rao become prime suspects in a murder case, and that is how the story unfolds.

Judgemental Hai Kya will have some competition from Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, which is still running successfully at the theatres.