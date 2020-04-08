People should be less judgmental of police and medical professionals discharging high-risk jobs amid Covid-19 lockdown, said Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood, IPS.

"High-risk job for medicos and policemen. My appeal to people to cooperate in enforcing lockdown and judge them less harshly" tweeted the top police official on Tuesday, April 7.

Police officers sing a heart touching song

The top cop also shared the video of a song sung by a couple of police officers depicting the services being rendered by the department, which also appealed to the people to take care. The Kannada song showed multiple images and footage of the frontline duties police are offering in the lockdown.

Two-days emergency passes could be procured by organisations, not individuals

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS said that two-day passes can be procured by organisations and not individuals. "Emergency passes for two days could be procured by organisations, not individuals from their police station to disburse salary," tweeted Rao.

On Tuesday evening, April 7 Rao came live to address some questions that people have regarding the measures being taken by the city police to fight Covid-19.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar requested people not to create panic with half-baked knowledge about essential supplies.

"Half-baked knowledge is always dangerous, you are having food at your dining table means the essential services supply chain is maintained by authorities. Please do not try to create panic by questions without any application of mind," Nimbalkar said.

