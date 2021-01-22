An over-enthusiastic fan of Jr NTR grabbed the attention of Telugu tweeps after paying a traffic challan. In one of the recent incidents, Telangana State Police had issued a challan to Jr NTR, as a fine for crossing the speeding limitations around the city outskirts, near Nehru Outer Ring Road. One of the fans who seem to have gotten this information paid the challan instead of Jr NTR.

It is a known fact that Junior NTR resides in Hyderabad and is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie RRR. The fine issued on Jr NTR's name is for Rs.1,305, for which there is a lot of time to pay yet. This crazy fan took to his Twitter and mentioned that he was happy to pay for his hero Jr NTR. While many Tweeps were surprised at how much love Jr NTR's fan had for him, many laughed at this silly deed.

Not just that, the fan who paid the challan instead of Jr NTR had tweeted that he would like to get the first-day-first-show tickets for the upcoming movie RRR in which Jr NTR plays one of the leads alongside Ram Charan. "I would be happy if this deed of mine would get noticed by Jr NTR. I wish he sends tickets for me and my fellow fans in either Mallikarjuna or Bramarambha theaters", the fan wrote.

It is not a new thing that some fans are ready to do anything to get the attention of their favorite heroes. Jr NTR who has a solid fan base in the Telugu states does not miss any chance to warn his fans about their safety. He is seen requesting his fans to be safe and drive safe in almost every movie function. He also indicates that he has lost two of his family members in road accidents. So, he requests his fans to stay safe.

On the other hand, Jr NTR has joined the sets of RRR to complete the final shooting session. Jr NTR plays the legendary Komaram Bheem in RRR directed by Rajamouli. The movie was supposed to hit the screens on 8th January 2021 earlier. But, due to COVID-19, the schedule has been shuffled up.