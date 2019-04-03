Ram Gopal Varma has once again made a controversial statement to promote his film Lakshmi's NTR. The director said that Junior NTR is the true heir to the Telugu Desam Party TDP, but not Nara Lokesh.

Nara Lokesh is the son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and he is the Cabinet Minister for Information Technology, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development in the state. His father is said to be pushing up the ladder, which has sent out feeling that he must be thinking of making him the heir of the TDP and take over the party before he retires from the politics.

But Nara Lokesh has always been shown as lesser intellectual and smarter. Adding to this is his poor speech in recent campaigns. He is now contesting the assembly elections from Mangalagiri constituency and he was often seen fumbling during his speeches in his election campaigns, which raised his credibility for the top post in future with many criticizing CBN for not giving chance to able candidates.

Ram Gopal Varma, who is basking on the success of Lakshmi's NTR, has caused enough damage to the image to Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP. The director, who knows how to exploit social media, has used several tricks to promote his movie, projecting the TDP chief as the backstabber of late NT Rama Rao.

Lakshmi's NTR has hit the screens everywhere except Andhra Pradesh on March 29 and received a good response. But Ram Gopal Varma does not seem to be resting anytime soon, as he seems to be in a revenge mode against the TDP for staying the release of his film in AP. After seeing the present developments in the state, he went on to target Nara Lokesh on Tuesday.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on Tuesday, "All truly real and realistic honest fans of NTR and @tarak9999 should cast their vote only after seeing @ncbn in #LakshmisNTR..@naralokesh is a false heir to @jaiTDP and only true heir is the fantastic @tarak9999 who should be the only true honest future of TDP"

However, the AP distributors are upset with the stay on the release of Lakshmi's NTR, as they are scared of suffering losses from the film. They are set to move the High Court to get the ban on the movie revoked. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "All Andhra Pradesh distributors led by producer/distributorNatty Kumar are moving High court against the stay on #LakshmisNTR because of huge losses for them."