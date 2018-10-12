Jr NTR has hit a jackpot with his recent movie Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava. The movie has had positive reviews and it seems like the makers of Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava are quite happy.

Overwhelmed by the response he has been receiving for the movie, Jr NTR took his Twitter to thank his fans, director Trivikram Srinivas, Pooja Hegde, music composer Thaman, Jagapathi Babu and the producers of Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava.

Overwhelmed by the response for #ASVR . Thank you for all the love. This success wouldn’t have been possible without #Trivikram garu, whose focus and determination drove us all. Thank you sir — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 11, 2018

In a series of tweets, Tarak had thanked actor Naveen Chandra, stunt masters Ram-Laxman, Vinod, Penchal Das, and media people for the constant support.

NTR's special mention to his fans has drawn a super positivity. Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava has been receiving fair reports from all quarters of the audience ever since it hit the theatres.

A big thanks to all my fans, who’ve been a source of great strength during this time. Thanks to members of the media and members of the film fraternity,for their support to #ASVR — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 11, 2018

Director Trivikram Srinivas, who had given a huge flop for Tollywood's Power Star Pawan Kalyan, is back with a bang. Trivikram Srinivas is being praised for his pen power in Aravindha Sametha. A faction drama was not expected from a director like Trivikram and he surprised all.

Pooja Hegde has impressed the audience with her subtle performance in the movie. Actor Jagapathi Babu had grabbed the attention with his prowess as a villain in Aravindha Sametha.

The music by SS Thaman is being praised, as the songs had got a good response even before the release. Stunt masters Ram-Laxman are to be given due credits for their intense action sequences.

Aravindha Sametha has got all the commercial elements and entertainment factors. With pretty good collections at the box-office, it is expected that the festival factor might become an added advantage for the movie.