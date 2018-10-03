The trailer of director Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha has struck a chord with everyone and Jr NTR's intense look and performance have increased the viewers' expectations and curiosity sky high.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is an action film written by Trivikram Srinivas. Jr NTR intense avatar featured in its teaser and posters have generated a lot of curiosity. Viewers are eagerly waiting for its release.

The makers unveiled its much-awaited trailer at the grand pre-release event held in Hyderabad on October 2 and it has taken the internet by the storm.

The trailer offers hints of the story of Aravinda Sametha, who is touted to be a faction drama set in the Rayalaseema region. Veera Raghava Reddy (Jr NTR) tries to impress Aravindha (Pooja Hegde). How she sets him on a path to self-discovery and end the violence that has been going on in his family for generations. The movie is about the inner struggle of a man who is torn between violence and grace.

Jr NTR underwent training under celebrity fitness guru Lloyd Stevens for months and the promos of Aravinda Sametha have already offered glimpses at his impressive physical transformation. Now, the trailer shows various expressions, which are set to be the highlights of the film. Pooja Hegde seems to good scope for acting and her chemistry with him will be one among the attractions.

Jagapathi Babu's look as baddie stands out in the trailer of Aravinda Sametha. The video also offers a glimpse at the roles played by Eesha Rebba, Sunil, Naga Babu, Rao Ramesh, Supriya Pathak, Sithara and Brahmaji, who are going to be assets of the film. S Thaman's background score, action choreography, Trivikram Srinivas's dialogues and stunning visuals will attractions among the technical front.

The trailer of Aravinda Sametha has surely impressed everyone as it has registered 5 million views on the YouTube in 12 hours. Many celebs, critics and viewers took to Twitter to share their reviews after watching the 2.10-minute-long video. Here are some of their comments.

#AravindaSamethaTrailer very Intense and emotional ..young tiger @tarak999 looks stylish n dynamic @MusicThaman BGM extraordinary all the best to #Trivikram garu n team

Intense & emotional #AravindhaSamethaTrailer Guruji #Trivikram is back with bang Hope this movie is ll be a mile stone Blockbuster 4 @tarak9999 garu for his immense hardwork when he is facing hard time ATB 2 @MusicThaman @hegdepooja @YoursEesha & team

#NTR @tarak9999 's Mass.. Dir #TriVikram 's Family Emotions.. @MusicThaman 's Awesome BGM.. The in-form @hegdepooja A Complete Entertainment Package for this #Dussehra #AravindhaSamethaTrailer :

Avasaram.. varasatvam.. lakshanam.. lopam... Trivikram back to his best and Tarak is spellbinding as ever. That expression of realization after Pooja's dialogue #AravindhaSamethaTrailer

Seems to be a super honest take on factionism. You look terrific & intense sir @tarak9999 , By the dialogue "30 Yendla naadu mi thatha".. the writer Trivikram garu is back , visuals look stunning, Wishing for a strong emotional roller coaster ride #AravindhaSamethaTrailer

