Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava starring Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde will have its pre-release event on Tuesday evening. This function will be live streamed on the YouTube channel of Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Aravinda Sametha is one of the most talked about Telugu movies of 2018 and Nandamuri fans are eagerly waiting for its release in cinema halls. The makers have already announced that the film will hit the screens around the world on October 11. They have already kick-started its promotions and are holding its pre-release function as a part of its publicity.

S. Radha Krishna aka chinababu has bankrolled Aravinda Sametha under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. The producer had announced on September 28 that its pre-release function will be held on October 2. He had also revealed that the much-awaited trailer of the movie would be launched on this occasion.

Radha Krishna tweeted, "We are glad to inform all Young Tiger @tarak9999 fans that the Grand Pre-Release event of #AravindhaSametha will be conducted on 2nd October in Hyderabad. Trailer release time will be announced shorty! #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @vamsi84 #AravindhaSamethaOnOct11th [sic]."

The producer once again took to the Twitter handle of Haarika & Hassine Creations on Monday and announced that the pre-release event of Aravindha Sametha will be telecast live on TV9 Telugu and NTV. He revealed that the function will also be live streamed on the YouTube channel of his banner and shared the link to the live video.

The Aravinda Sametha maker tweeted, "All set for the grand #AravindhaSamethaPreReleaseEvent tomorrow from 06:00pm onwards! Watch the event live on TV9 and NTV. Watch YouTube LIVE: … @tarak9999 #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @vamsi84 [sic]."

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is a romantic action film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde and Eesha Rebba are playing the lead roles, while Naga Babu and Jagapathi Babu appear in supporting roles. The film has S Thaman's music and PS Vinod's cinematography.