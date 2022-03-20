Ram Charan and NTR, who have been restlessly promoting their upcoming fictional drama through all the mediums, had an interaction with the renowned music director MM Keeravani recently. The video was out, as a part of the promotional activities for Rajamouli's directorial- RRR, which has grabbed the attention of all.

During the conversation, NTR, like always, is seen pulling Ram Charan's legs. The reason quoted by NTR for making fun of Ram Charan is not only funny but also reveals the kind of pleasant environment the duo has worked in, for 'RRR'.

Ram Charan is forgetful: NTR

"This guy, our great Charan is such a charming person in general. But, he keeps forgetting names on the sets", the 'Student No.1' actor explains.

When Keeravani asked if it was true that Ram Charan forgets names, both of the agreed, as Ram Charan sits back with a grin on his face.

NTR said, "We both worked together with a scuba-diving instructor, whose name Ram Charan misspelled for a couple of times. The instructor used to respond even when his name was wrongly spelled. For one moment, I had to doubt my memory, if I was the person who was forgetting".

Needless to say, the bromance between NTR and Ram Charan has been quite visible, as they are seen enjoying each other's company, even during the promotions for 'RRR'.

As the magnum opus 'RRR' is inching towards its grand release across the globe, the tickets are getting sold in a blink of an eye.

'RRR' stars Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris, beside Ram Charan and NTR respectively.