Young Superstar Jr NTR is now awaiting the release of his much-anticipated movie 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' which will hit the theatres on October 11, 2018. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is touted to be an out and out action flick, and the recently released trailer indicates that the film is loaded with all masala elements demanded to meet the needs of Jr NTR fans.

Recently, Jr NTR fondly known as Tarak among his fans talked about Aravinda Sametha and the current state of his career where he does not have to pressurize himself for success.

"I've reached a point in my career where I don't have to pressurize myself for success. More than success, what is really important is that I enjoy the journey of being part of a project. The end result will vary from one film to another, but it is important that the journey remains special," Jr NTR told IANS.

When asked whether Aravinda Sametha will be a typical Jr NTR movie, the actor revealed that he still doesn't know the definition of typical Jr NTR film.

"I really don't know the definition of a typical NTR film. Are you saying it should feature ten fight sequences and five songs? When I did Temper and Nannaku Prematho, I didn't know if I would ever do such films and they worked. I'm not sure what more audiences want from me," added Tarak.

Director Trivikram Srinivas recently told that Aravinda Sametha will be a film which emphasizes the necessity of stopping violence in society. He also added that his new movie will talk about the importance of a woman in a man's life.

Trivikram Srinivas even shared his excitement of working with Tarak for the first time in his career.

"I have known Tarak for close to 14 years and we have wanted to collaborate for a long time. We have come together with very strong content and we enjoyed working together. There was no pressure of delivering a hit," said Trivikram.

Apart from Jr NTR, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava also stars Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba, and Naga Babu in other pivotal roles. The music of this movie is composed by S Thaman, while PS Vinod has cranked the camera.