The producers roundtable for Galatta Plus has become a debate about North vs. South after the Naga Vamsi and Boney Kapoor controversy seems to have no end.

This interview included producers like Siddharth for Chitta, Boney Kapoor for Maidan, Naga Vamshi for his 3 Telugu blockbusters Guntur Karam, Tillu Square, and Lucky Bashkar, Archana Kalpathi for The G.O.A.T, Don Palathara for Family, and Sharon for Barroz.

While they were discussing the box office numbers, a major debate among them started regarding Hindi films, the current success of South Cinema, the aftereffects of COVID-19 pandemic and its OTT effect, the preferences of audiences not being restricted to only one language, among other topics.

During the same, all the producers discussed Telugu and other regional language stars making a debut in Bollywood, and in the moment, Boney Kapoor recalled the impact of Kamal Haasan when he made his Hindi debut in Ek Duje Ke Liye, wherein he ended up referring to Jr NTR as 'new face.'

As Boney Kapoor spoke about the impact of a South Indian star making a Hindi debut at the box office, he recalled how Ek Duje Ke Liye, directed by South filmmaker K. Balachander, set the cash registers ringing, making it one of the most loved films of all time.

During this conversation, Siddharth was questioned whether a South African filmmaker can create a box office record by taking a new face as the star of the film. Boney Kapoor immediately responded and said, "Yes, absolutely. Why has Aditya Chopra taken Jr. NTR for his film War 2?"

In response, Naga Vamsi immediately interrupted Boney Kapoor and replied, saying Jr. NTR is not a 'new face.' Siddharth, who has predominantly acted in Tollywood, went on to add, "You are talking about the biggest superstar of the South industry working with the biggest superstar, Hrithik Roshan, of the North industry, working with the biggest producer, Aditya Chopra, in India."

While people are having many different opinions about what they spoke about films and their box office numbers, there are more interested to know about the South vs. North debate.