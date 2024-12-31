It's New Year's Eve, and Bollywood celebrities are in a party mood. Hrithik Roshan is busy shooting for War 2; however, the actor took some time off from his shooting schedule and was seen enjoying holidaying with his girlfriend Saba Aazad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, and son Hridaan. Apart from them, it was exes Uday Chopra. Nargis Fakhri was also seen partying.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne Khan shared a picture of her posing with Arslan, Hrithik, and his son Hridaan and Uday Chopra. Nargis Fakhri was with her rumoured boyfriend Tony Beig as they posed with Hrithik and Sussanne on their vacation.

Sussanne dropped a photo with Nargis, Tony, and Arslan. Sussanne's brother and actor Zayed Khan was also present at the vacation with his wife and kids.

Take a look

For the unversed, Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri were in a relationship for over five years before they parted ways. Fans were surprised to see both of them on the same trip.

Netizens couldn't believe that exes were together partying.

A user wrote, "I am most amazed by seeing Uday and Nargis on the same trip. Exes reunion?"

Another user commented, "They must really love their kids because even for exes that get along, this is a stretch."

Another Reddit user wrote, "It seems they have a mature, good co-parenting relationship. Good for them."

Work Front

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the movie War 2. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji; the film also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani and is expected to release in theatres in 2025. Nargis Fakhri, on the other hand, will be next seen in the movie Housefull 4. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Sonam Bajwa among others in key roles. It is set to release in theatres on June 6, 2025.